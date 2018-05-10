Chiefs bring back Stefan Charles

Getty Images

The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Stefan Charles earlier this week, but he won’t have to find a new place to hang his hat.

The team announced on Thursday that they have re-signed Charles while also making it official that defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches has been waived.

Charles initially signed with the Chiefs in January to end an absence from the league that started when he was cut by the Jaguars last September. Charles last played in the regular season with the Lions in 2016 and made 12 tackles in 12 games. He spent the previous three seasons with the Bills and had 48 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 37 appearances.

Charles will vie for a role on a defensive line that also includes Chris Jones, Xavier Williams, Allen Bailey, Jarvis Jenkins and 2018 third-round pick Derrick Nnadi.