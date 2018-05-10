Da’Ron Payne becomes first first-round pick to sign as Washington signs seven

Getty Images

We have our first signed contract for a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Washington has signed first defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne, Field Yates of ESPN first reported and the team announced. Payne is the first player from this year’s first round to sign his rookie contract.

As the 13th overall pick in the draft, Payne is due an $8.65 million signing bonus on a four-year deal with a total value of $14.54 million. He’ll count $2.64 million against Washington’s salary cap this year.

Payne, who will turn 21 in two weeks, was first-team All-SEC at Alabama, and the co-MVP of the national championship game.

Washington also signed six other rookies: defensive lineman Tim Settle, running back Derrius Guice, safety Troy Apke, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, cornerback Greg Stroman and wide receiver Trey Quinn have signed their first NFL contracts.