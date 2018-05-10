David Parry visiting Vikings

Getty Images

Defensive tackle David Parry started every game for the Colts during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but has not landed a job this offseason after a 2017 season marred by injuries and off-field trouble.

That could change if things go well during a Thursday visit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Parry is meeting with the Vikings.

Parry was arrested in February 2017 in Arizona on a variety of charges related to an incident that saw him steal a street-legal golf cart that was being used as a taxi. He received probation after a guilty plea and was released by the Colts in September. He played one game for the Saints, but wound up on injured reserve before the month was out. Parry served a four-game suspension while on IR as a result of the arrest.

While with the Colts, Parry had 78 tackles and four sacks. He’d be in the mix for a reserve role if he does land with the Vikings.