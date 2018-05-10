Dolphins sign 13 undrafted college free agents

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced the signings of 13 undrafted college free agents.

North Carolina State cornerback Johnathan Alston, North Carolina linebacker Cayson Collins, Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis, TCU long snapper Lucas Gravelle, William & Mary center Connor Hilland, FAU running back Buddy Howell and kicker Greg Joseph, Notre Dame (Ohio) defensive end Claudy Mathieu, Michigan linebacker Mike McCray, Miami (Fla.) defensive tackle Anthony Moten, UCF defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, Fairmont State defensive end Quincy Redmon and Purdue tackle David Steinmetz signed contracts with Miami.

McCray was a two-year starter at Michigan, playing 37 games with 25 starts in his career. He made 162 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Moten was a four-year letterman at the University of Miami, where he played in 45 career games with four starts. He totaled 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed during his career.