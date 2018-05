Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they have waived cornerback Tracy Howard with a failed physical designation.

Howard joined the Dolphins’ practice squad on December 21.

He also spent five days on the Jaguars’ practice squad last season.

Howard originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 5, 2016. He played 15 games with three starts for the Browns that season.

Howard has 16 career tackles and four special teams tackles.