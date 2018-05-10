Ex-NFL LB Khaseem Greene sues police, prosecutors over 2017 gun charge

Getty Images

Linebacker Khaseem Greene was released by the Chiefs last May after he was indicted on a gun charge in Elizabeth, New Jersey that was dropped in August.

At the time, Greene’s attorney said police and prosecutors “worked in concert to repeatedly perpetrate at least two lies” in order to arrest and indict Greene after a shooting in December 2016 and now those allegations are part of a lawsuit filed in United States District Court. The suit, which was obtained by CourthouseNews.com, calls Greene’s arrest and indictment “one of the most chilling episodes of police and prosecutorial misconduct in modern New Jersey history.”

Greene says authorities knew the shooter admitted he lied about getting a gun from Greene and that they falsely told a judge Greene was seen handing over a gun on surveillance video. The suit claims defamation, malicious prosecution and other civil rights violations and asks for damages, remedial training for police officers in Elizabeth and the installation of an independent monitor to oversee the department.

Greene last saw regular season action with the Bears in 2014 and spent time with the Bucs and Lions before signing with the Chiefs.