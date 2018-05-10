Falcons sign third-rounder Deadrin Senat

Getty Images

The Falcons are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Four of their six draft picks signed on Wednesday and a fifth agreed to terms on Thursday. Third-round defensive tackle Deadrin Senat has signed a four-year deal with the team.

Senat started at USF for three years and left school with 23.5 career tackles for loss and seven sacks. He earned good marks as a run stopper, which should help him as he competes for playing time alongside Grady Jarrett in the middle of the Falcons defensive line.

First-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the only pick left for the Falcons to sign with rookie minicamp starting on Friday.