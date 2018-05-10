Former LSU basketball player Brian Bridgewater trying out for Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have a slew of players trying out for the team during this weekend’s rookie minicamp, including one who has been off the gridiron for some time.

Brian Bridgewater played wide receiver during his junior year of high school, but dropped the sport to concentrate on basketball. That worked out with a spot on the LSU team, but an NBA future is not in the cards for Bridgewater so he is trying to keep his athletic career alive by giving football another shot.

“I just had more love for basketball. That’s where my heart was at the time,” Bridgewater said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I always kept it in the back of my mind, that if things didn’t work out with basketball, I’d try the football route and see where it took me.”

Bridgewater worked out at LSU’s Pro Day as a tight end and received an invitation to try out for the Buccaneers. If he should earn a longer stay, he’ll get a chance to renew acquaintances with high school opponent turned Bucs linebacker Kendell Beckwith.