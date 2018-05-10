Former Ravens first-rounder Matt Elam trying out for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are going to kick the tires on a former first-rounder in their rookie minicamp.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Saints are bringing safety Matt Elam in for a tryout this weekend.

The 26-year-old Elam was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2013, but injuries and uneven play helped earn him a bust label. The Ravens let him walk after his 2017 arrest on drug charges, and he hasn’t resurfaced since.

But Volin reports that those charges have since been dropped, which means teams are going to be willing to take a look. It costs nothing to give him a chance, and the Saints could always stand to add depth to a secondary that made great strides last year.