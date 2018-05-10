Fozzy Whittaker tore his ACL this week

Getty Images

Veteran Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker won’t be playing football during the 2018 season.

The Panthers announced on Thursday that Whittaker has been placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. The team says Whittaker suffered the injury on Monday while taking part in the team’s offseason program.

Whittaker played 12 games for the Panthers last season, but his offensive contributions were limited to seven carries and five catches. He had a bigger role in his first three seasons with the team with 114 carries for 518 yards and 42 catches for 350 yards.

The Panthers acquired two running backs earlier this week. They signed former Bronco C.J. Anderson on Monday and claimed Elijah Hood off of waivers from the Raiders the next day. They join Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne on the Carolina roster.