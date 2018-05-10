Giants sign third-round pick Lorenzo Carter

Getty Images

The Giants have signed third-round pick Lorenzo Carter, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Carter’s four-year, $4.083 million deal includes a $1.049 million signing bonus, per Leonard.

The Georgia linebacker became the initial draft choice signed by the Giants.

He made 14 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in his four college seasons.

“What you have to appreciate is his unseen production,” Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said the day the team took Carter. “If he is flying off the edge, he is creating pressure.”

The Giants tried to trade back into the second round to take Carter, but finding no takers, saw him slip to them with the second pick of the third round, 66th overall.