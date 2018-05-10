Giants waive running back Paul Perkins

Getty Images

The Giants added a running back or two this offseason. Perhaps you heard about it.

That left fewer spots for other backs, and they cleared one Thursday.

The team announced they have waive running back Paul Perkins with a non-football injury.

Perkins was injured while working out on his own prior to the start of the team’s conditioning program, had surgery to repair the pectoral injury, and was in a sling when they began their on-field work earlier this spring.

The former fifth-rounder was part of a position group that needed an overhaul, and the Giants did just that this offseason. By using the second pick in the draft on Saquon Barkley and signing veteran Jonathan Stewart, the Giants restocked in a big way.