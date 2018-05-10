Jaguars sign seventh-round pick Logan Cooke

Getty Images

The Jaguars have a draft pick under contract, signing seventh-rounder Logan Cooke to a four-year deal.

“It actually hits you that you’re signing an NFL contract,” Cooke said, via quotes distributed by the team. “When you’re going over all of the things inside the contract, it’s actually pretty neat to realize you’re actually doing it.”

The Jaguars used the 247th overall pick on the Mississippi State punter.

He played 45 career games for the Bulldogs, punting 150 times for a 41.7-yard punt average. He had 60 punts inside the 20, and 35 punts of 50-plus yards. As a kickoff specialist, 74 of his 156 kickoffs (47.4 percent) resulted in touchbacks.