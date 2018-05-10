Jaguars sign three more draft picks, including Tanner Lee

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed three more draft picks, including sixth-round pick Tanner Lee.

“It’s incredible,” Lee said, via quotes distributed by the team. “It just motivates me to continue to do what I’ve always done and continue to set goals for myself. It definitely made it feel more real. I didn’t know to expect, or what I was going to feel, but that was a big-time, goal-of-mine, dream-come-true moment. Those are always good.”

The Nebraska quarterback started all 12 games last season, passing for 3,143 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Jacksonville also signed fourth-rounder Will Richardson, an offensive lineman from North Carolina State, and seventh-rounder Leon Jacobs, a linebacker from Wisconsin.

The team previously announced it signed seventh-rounder Logan Cooke, a punter from Mississippi State.