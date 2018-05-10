James Franklin wants former Penn State players to come back in offseason

Getty Images

When Penn State football players leave school, their coach wants them to come back. Often.

James Franklin explained on Thursday that he wants to have an “NFL locker room” in State College, where former players can return during the offseason.

“We had that at Vanderbilt, where you create an NFL locker room so these guys have got a space to put their stuff and to work out and feel welcomed,” Franklin said, via PennLive.com. “I’d feel much better about them here than in some city across America. They know where to go, they know where not to go, they got free training facilities, they got support.”

It’s a great idea, which would give players a familiar environment and the opportunity to stay in shape while also getting a break from the place where they spend so much time during the offseason program and football season.