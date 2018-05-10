Kaepernick’s lawyers depose Pete Carroll, John Schneider

Getty Images

The Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance continues to move forward, and the latest round of depositions may have been the most intriguing to date.

As disclosed via Twitter by attorney Ben Meiselas, Kaepernick and his lawyers were in Seattle this week. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kaepernick’s legal team questioned Seahawks G.M. John Schneider on Wednesday and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Thursday.

The Seahawks are the only team that has brought Kaepernick in for a visit since he became a free agent in March 2017. Last month, the Seahawks planned to bring Kaepernick in for a workout, but the Seahawks canceled the session after Kaepernick declined to commit to standing for the anthem.

Carroll has since suggested on multiple occasions that the door remains open for Kaepernick. It would be awkward, to say the least, for Kaepernick to sign with Seattle after his lawyers questioned Schneider and Carroll under oath, especially since there’s a good chance that the questioning may have gotten a little testy at times regarding whether the Seahawks were ever truly interested in Kaepernick, whether they did indeed tie a workout offer to standing during the anthem, and whether they actually believe that the collection of slappies the Seahawks have signed over the past 14 months are truly better than Kaepernick.

In addition to Schneider and Carroll, Kaepernick’s lawyers have questioned Texans owner Bob McNair, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, and Commissioner Roger Goodell.