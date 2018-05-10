Kaepernick’s lawyers depose Pete Carroll, John Schneider

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance continues to move forward, and the latest round of depositions may have been the most intriguing to date.

As disclosed via Twitter by attorney Ben Meiselas, Kaepernick and his lawyers were in Seattle this week. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kaepernick’s legal team questioned Seahawks G.M. John Schneider on Wednesday and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Thursday.

The Seahawks are the only team that has brought Kaepernick in for a visit since he became a free agent in March 2017. Last month, the Seahawks planned to bring Kaepernick in for a workout, but the Seahawks canceled the session after Kaepernick declined to commit to standing for the anthem.

Carroll has since suggested on multiple occasions that the door remains open for Kaepernick. It would be awkward, to say the least, for Kaepernick to sign with Seattle after his lawyers questioned Schneider and Carroll under oath, especially since there’s a good chance that the questioning may have gotten a little testy at times regarding whether the Seahawks were ever truly interested in Kaepernick, whether they did indeed tie a workout offer to standing during the anthem, and whether they actually believe that the collection of slappies the Seahawks have signed over the past 14 months are truly better than Kaepernick.

In addition to Schneider and Carroll, Kaepernick’s lawyers have questioned Texans owner Bob McNair, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

65 responses to “Kaepernick’s lawyers depose Pete Carroll, John Schneider

  2. When Kaep loses I hope the court mandates that Kaep pay for the legal fees for all those he is draffing into this scam

  3. Yeah, that’s cool, go after the team that was going to bring you in for a workout. Him not answering that question shows he is more interested in his activism than playing football.

  4. Kap and his lawyers have no chance. “Tricky” Peter Carroll is a master of getting himself out of jams. Just ask USC

  10. Whether the Seahawks were ever truly interested in Kaepernick…so now you can’t even bring someone in without being accysed of being dishonest?
    Whether they did indeed tie a workout offer to standing during the anthem…What is wrong with paying for desired behavior?
    Whether they actually believe that the collection of slappies the Seahawks have signed over the past 14 months are truly better than Kaepernick….team chemistry and right fit outweigh raw skill…(Both JS and PC are on record of emphasizing this in the draft)

    Not sure how testy it could get then

  12. The Seahawks are the only team that has brought Kaepernick in for a visit since he became a free agent in March 2017.
    ——–
    Well, the Ravens did as well but his gf screwed that up for him. Well that and his mediocre play. He opted out of his contract, was benched for Gabbert twice, threw for like 4 yards in a game, pissed off most of the NFL and their fan base, wore pig socks, wore a Castro shirt which is the opposite of what he is apparently fighting for, etc. That’s why no one wants him. He made his own bed.

  17. I like how his lawyers go after any team that might show interest in him. Bold strategy, let’s see if it pays off for him.

  21. So many druggers and women beaters in the league but if you exercise your first amendment rights you’re banned, unbelievable, the right hicks need to be stomped out

  23. But, But Pete offered him a job to sing the National Anthem and was turned down.

  25. Lots of protestors still employed. Maybe their talent to circus ratio doesn’t fall so lopsidedly on the circus side. Try the CFL, then you don’t have to worry about the American anthem.

  26. Word has it that Schneider and Carroll were interviewed because they conspired with Trump through Michael Cohen to force the NFL to keep Kaepernick out of football.

    Next up for Schneider and Carroll is a sit down with Robert Mueller. I just KNEW Trump was in on this collusion.

  27. Has no one every learned anything from Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf – Basketball player who refused to stand for anthem?

    Great teaching moment for kids who are too stupid to learn how to get with a program….

  28. Anyone who has seen Kaepernick’s performance on the field (especially in his last 2 years) knows that he’s far below average. I think Kaepernick also knows this but is pursuing this strictly as part of a larger overall political agenda. As such, I suspect that his legal fees are being covered by certain deep-pocketed parties who wish to push forward with this nonsense.

  30. What it also shows is that if you show ANY interest in any player who was part of the kneeling situation and don’t sign them, you will be put through a legal process.

    These people are branding the Scarlet Letter on themselves and then trying to blame others.

    Collusion? Nope. Teams know the score and don’t want to be involved on an individual level.

    So let’s recap, if you want to be call a racist slave owner, an uncle tom, and/or subjected to the legal process and the hassle of handing over the communications and other info of potentially your entire team…. show interest in a kneeler. Or you can simply stay away and avoid the headache.

  31. Goodell has brought this whole mess on himself. ‘Can’em if they protest. I’m sick of these do-gooders who walk out on their families and batter women. Florio, another ‘PC’er will ‘moderate’ my remarks. He’s ‘in bed’ with Goodell and the NFL.

  32. The funny thing about this entire process is that Kap, and now Reid, have to PROVE that 32 NFL majority owners all got together and decided that NO ONE would employ him.

    That isn’t happening.

    For their entire case to dissolve into dust, it only takes ONE team to say “We brought him in for an interview, but he acted like we OWED him something throughout the process; so we didn’t sign him.” or “I didn’t become a billionaire because I needed someone to tell me that being Anti-America is bad for business in a sport that only really exists in America.”

  36. Even if Carroll tells them point blank that the kneeling question is exactly why he didnt hire Kaepernick so what? Thats his right. The charge Kaepernick is trying to make is collusion and if Seattle was considering him at all that argues against any theory that the NFL is colluding to blackball him. I think Kaepernick gas lost sight of his own argument and is just lashing out at anyone who makes a devision thats not what he wants.

  38. Wow. First you guys get mad at him for exercising his legal right to protest under the CBA and now you get mad for him exercising his legal right to pursue collusion charges under the CBA. Next thing you know you won’t want him hanging out at a Starbucks.

  39. The funny thing about this entire process is that Kap, and now Reid, have to PROVE that 32 NFL majority owners all got together and decided that NO ONE would employ him.

    “That isn’t happening.

    For their entire case to dissolve into dust, it only takes ONE team to say “We brought him in for an interview, but he acted like we OWED him something throughout the process; so we didn’t sign him.” or “I didn’t become a billionaire because I needed someone to tell me that being Anti-America is bad for business in a sport that only really exists in America ”

    Actually, under the collecting bargaining agreement, they only have to prove two teams colluded. If they prove 14 teams colluded, the CBA is null and void.

  41. Sure the team that had since interest in him? I am now completely convinced he does not want to play football and only cares about winning this lawsuit.

  42. Sue the team that had since interest in him? I am now completely convinced he does not want to play football and only cares about winning this lawsuit.

  43. This guy was 3rd on the depth chart and pouting on the sidelines when all this started. Only became the starter by default and played terrible. Walks away from his contract,and demands a starting job on another team or he won’t play at all. Now he’s blaming everyone else on why he can’t find a job. Every time a quarter back goes down, the goof balls start demanding him to be signed or it’s collusion or conspiracy. Am I leaving something out?

  44. Based upon the logic of Colon Krappernick et al, collusion ONLY has to be when people agree on something and share the same outcome upon exercising that belief.

    In the real world, it is collusion by potential car buyers against FIAT for deciding in overwhelming numbers that you should not buy a Fiat.

    Just because a common decision was made by peers does not prove collusion. It would take only idiot level of common sense to figure you don’t need the pain of a player who thinks more of himself than of his team.

  46. These days of Discovery are costing Kaep around $10,000 each. That money would have been better spending training to make himself a better QB in the CFL.

  47. Perjury trap at best. And speaking of the race card, I saw online today a group that thinks Black Panther didn’t get enough advertising compared to the new Avengers movie. So yea.

  49. Longball Larry says:
    May 10, 2018 at 6:26 pm
    So many druggers and women beaters in the league but if you exercise your first amendment rights you’re banned, unbelievable, the right hicks need to be stomped out
    ****
    Actually, the NFL, and its franchises, are companies. Companies can have policies that state, while at work, said employee cannot engage in X, Y, and Z.

    If X employer believes your behaviour at work affects, say the bottom line, customers, other employees, moral, etc. Said company can choose to terminate you. However, Kap was unemployed at the time by his own choosing.

    No person, pro athlete, or the regular working Joe, has a right to work where they want.

    If they do, then I’m going to the CIA and demand they make me Jason Bourne. Yeah I’ll get hurt but, I’ll always survive.

  50. This is why you dont touch the guy. Seattle tested the waters and got dealt dealing with this distraction. He is proving his own collusion claim is bs by dragging everyone else he touches into court.

  53. weepingjebus says:
    May 10, 2018 at 6:20 pm
    I like how his lawyers go after any team that might show interest in him. Bold strategy, let’s see if it pays off for him.

    ——————-
    If he wants to insure he does not get picked up then it might. His martyr status would be in jeopardy if a team picked him up becauseif they actually put him on the field he could get exposed as simply another guy that isn’t good enough to be in the NFL any more.

  54. partmachine says:
    May 10, 2018 at 7:33 pm
    Perjury trap at best. And speaking of the race card, I saw online today a group that thinks Black Panther didn’t get enough advertising compared to the new Avengers movie. So yea.

    ——————
    That group could just as easily be right. I wouldn’t know because its not something I ever thought to measure or would. I’m even surprised somebody did.

  55. araidersfan says:
    May 10, 2018 at 6:38 pm
    Ok let’s look at his last 6 games and those of Jimmy Garropolo. Kaepernick has more TDs, less interceptions and the QBR. There, fixed it for you.

  56. THIS is Why this moron is unsigned. He is a drama queen and a mediocre QB…not worth the trouble.

  57. footballpat says:
    May 10, 2018 at 7:01 pm
    Wow. First you guys get mad at him for exercising his legal right to protest under the CBA and now you get mad for him exercising his legal right to pursue collusion charges under the CBA. Next thing you know you won’t want him hanging out at a Starbucks.
    +++
    Nice job at stretching the vine a bit further than you needed to in order to make yourself happy. You forgot about sitting in the back of the bus.

  58. Seriously; hard to find collusion with a team that has twice looked at possibly making an offer to Kap. Unless the Commissioner’s Office or a group of Owners was directly in contact and advising Paul, John and/or Pete not to make an offer, this won’t go far. Collusion by exclusion alone is not provable.

    I hope it is concluded in a definitive manner, one way or another. I truly think this is a free marketplace that is being driven by the phenomenon of teams not wanting the headache that comes with Kap and the ongoing protest/division he brings to the fan base.

  59. The next team to be questioned would be the Chargers, which asked Kurt Warner if he was interested in returning from retirement and then later signed Geno Smith without giving Kap a tryout.

  60. Tim Tebow could claim collusion, but he didn’t. Cultural differences. Some of us just accept life and move on without trying to make it some political or racial sideshow.

  61. LOL. More billable hours for his lawyers. Even if Kaep is ever awarded some type of settlement the lawyers will get all of it. But, he won’t. The case is ridiculous and they are grasping at straws. He has zero chance of winning this since he and his girlfriend continue to alienate anyone who even considers giving him a job. I’m so sick of this loser.

  62. The reason the Pete and JS were interrogated today was for one main question: “Did anyone, other than your own owner. team personnel department employees or other team management tell you, email you, text you or otherwise contacted you in any way to NOT meet with or hire Mr Kaepernick?” That would be ‘collusion’ — end of story.

    By the way, those that don’t remember… Kaepernick destroyed the Seahawks more than once on the field… especially with his legs ala Russell Wilson. Seattle has always sought a player as a backup that would simulate Russell…
    This was not the first time the Seahawks had approached Kaepernick.. the first time they parted ways was over the fact (lost over time, but reported by this very blog) that Kaepernick stated that he would ONLY sign with a team that would make him as starting QB and wanted to earn 9+ million. Now, that was year #1 of his ‘unemployment’ from SF, but it surely was defined to the Seahawks as a major issue and no-go.
    It’s highly possible that this visit was preempted not by his ‘refusal to stand’ but by Kaepernick’s delusional view of his on-the-field value. The Seahawks have NO cap space.

  63. As an attorney who has represented many people, it is clear to me his whole life is now about his lawsuit. He doesn’t want a real chance, to play. which is why his girlfriend ruined his Baltimore chance and he ruined his Seattle chance. Recall he once said he would not kneel anymore, that he made his point.

    I have had people than I can count call me and say “if I go back to work, how is that going to affect my case?” I even had a guy not travel 200 miles to his daughter’s wedding because he was afraid the defense attorney would use it again him. I’ve seen the articles estimating how many millions he would get in a successful collusion case, which are more than his earning power on the field by far. I am sure he has had others whispering in his ear that even a settlement would be more than what he could earn. If the NFLPA is financing this, a good bet, they want a collusion finding because it voids the one-sided CBA. Neither the NFLPA nor the SJW community is giving him good advice, and at some point he will realize the being a SJW pays a lot less than an NFL QB. Only it will be too late.

  64. I’ll say this for those “slappies” Seattle has signed… none of them caused a media circus… not one of them caused a problem with the Seahawks fan base.

    Same situation as Tebow. Head coaches don’t want a headache for a second string QB. In this case, Kaep is on the opposite end of the political spectrum from Tebow, but the headache is just as bad with him… potentially worse if people actually start boycotting the team (which I think may not be as many people as some people hope or fear, but it would still be a pain to deal with).

