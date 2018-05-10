Kelvin Beachum: We won’t know about Sam Darnold until he gets hit in the mouth

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
Jets CEO Christopher Johnson made a bold proclaimation about the Jets’ decision to draft quarterback Sam Darnold this week when he said people will look back in 20 years and see it as the moment the Jets “became a great team.”

One of Darnold’s new teammates is going to wait for a little more evidence before saying Darnold is the man who will change the franchise’s fortunes forever. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum says he’s heard Darnold is a “great person” and is excited to start working with him so that he can find out the answer to one pressing question about the rookie.

“Man, I’m one of those guys: Until you get hit in the mouth, I don’t know what you’ve got yet,” Beachum said, via NJ.com. “And he ain’t been hit in the mouth by an NFL defensive lineman. So when that time comes, we’ll see.”

Beachum will play a role in determining just how often defensive linemen are hitting Darnold in the mouth and the Jets will want that to be a rare occurrence even if Darnold shows the kind of resiliency that Beachum is hoping to see.

  7. Mike Tyson said it: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” That’s one of the most accurate quotes anybody ever made.

  8. Guy needs to keep his mouth shut and focus on his own play. This type of locker room splitting attitude is what got Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker released after their 2016 season after Hack got drafted because they just HAD to have Ryan Fitzpatrick.

  10. v2787 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 9:43 am

    “Mike Tyson said it: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” That’s one of the most accurate quotes anybody ever made.”

    I always like this Tyson quote:

    “When I hit him, I felt his jaw shatter”

  11. ryann252013 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 9:52 am
    Guy needs to keep his mouth shut and focus on his own play. This type of locker room splitting attitude is what got Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker released after their 2016 season after Hack got drafted because they just HAD to have Ryan Fitzpatrick.

    ———————-
    I dont see it as locker room splitting at all. Its an absolutely true and fair statement. Very proven over and over again through history. If anything he is doing Darnold a service making him aware of it because Darnold can prepare himself mentally to make himself more likely to be that guy that just smiles after it happens.

