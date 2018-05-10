Lions, Patricia issue statements in wake of report regarding 1996 indictment

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2018
On Wednesday night, a story emerged regarding an indictment of Lions coach Matt Patricia for sexual assault in 1996. The Lions and Patricia have issued statements regarding the situation.

The Lions issued a joint statement from owner Martha Firestone Ford, G.M. Bob Quinn, and team president Rod Wood.

“Responding to a published report this evening from the Detroit News, the Detroit Lions are aware that a criminal charge involving sexual assault was brought against Matt Patricia in 1996,” the statement explains. “Matt was 21 at the time and on spring break in Texas. The charge was dismissed by the prosecutor at the request of the complaining individual prior to trial. As a result, Coach Patricia never had the opportunity to present his case or clear his name publicly in a court of law. He has denied that there was any factual basis for the charge. There was no settlement agreement with the complaining individual, no money exchanged hands and there was no confidentiality agreement. In discussions today with Lions management, the reporter involved acknowledged that the allegations have not been substantiated.

“As an organization, the Detroit Lions take allegations regarding sexual assault or harassment seriously. Coach Patricia was the subject of a standard pre-employment background check which did not disclose this issue. We have spoken to Coach Patricia about this at length as well as the attorney who represented him at the time. Based upon everything we have learned, we believe and have accepted Coach Patricia’s explanation and we will continue to support him. We will continue to work with our players and the NFL to further awareness of and protections for those individuals who are the victims of sexual assault or violence.”

In his own statement, Patricia strongly asserts his innocence.

“As someone who was falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name, I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation,” Patricia said. “I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done.

“I would never condone any of the behavior that was alleged and will always respect and protect the rights of anyone who has been harassed or is the victim of violence. My priorities remain the same — to move forward and strive to be the best coach, teacher, and man that I can possibly be.”

Given that he was never tried, Patricia never lost the legal presumption of innocence. Given the current climate, both within the NFL and society at large, the fact that the allegation triggered an indictment require the Lions and Patricia to address the situation in a clear, firm, and confident way.

  2. “Given that he was never tried, Patricia never lost the legal presumption of innocence. Given the current climate, both within the NFL and society at large, the fact that the allegation triggered an indictment require the Lions and Patricia to address the situation in a clear, firm, and confident way.”

    Uhhhh…
    Didn’t they just do that?

  3. I seriously doubt Kraft or BB would have kept him aboard if there was the least little doubt he did anything. Cases are usually put forth to a grand jury because the FA is not sure he has enough evidence thus he lets a grand jury decide.

  6. This is the 21st century. The assumption of “innocent until proven guilty” is no longer applicable and is a product of a long bygone time. Now, if one is accused, it is accepted that one is guilty. These aren’t my rules, but they are the new rules of society.

  7. First, guilty or innocent, as a known public figure representing the Lions, Patricia should have disclosed this issue. Second, defendants aren’t indicted out of thin air. Third, who the hell did the background check for the Lions? If a reporter can find the info, how hard can it be? This will blow over, but it will be interesting to see how Patricia reacts in the future if a player is charged with sexual assault, but similarly had yet to have a chance to defend themselves at trial.

  8. Sounds like another drunk college girl that woke up with instant regret on who she chose to sleep with the night before.

    She quickly made it right it seems.

    Shame on the paper for bringing a story up like this from 22 years ago when the prosecuting attorney dropped the charges, per the accuser, before Matt Patricia even had a chance to clear his name or fight the short-lived charge.

    Sad world we live in today. And people wonder why so many scream “Fake News” today.

    I enjoyed the Press a lot more in the past century.

  9. So he just left this indictment out of all of his employment packages up until this point, didn’t disclose it to anyone in good faith, even though nothing came of it, which means he can’t really be trusted, but that’s okay because FOOPBAW!

  11. So I wonder if he shared the details of that 1996 episode with the Lions. It seems that the media will be searching to get the “victims” side of the story because…oh why not? Maybe now she like other Me too ladies, have the courage to speak out. Could get messy.

  12. We’re living in an era where allegations are the proof. Expect the idiocracy to ramp up and hold demonstrations at Lions games anyway.

  13. According to some people, alleged victims never lie. Therefore a mere accusation is enough to convict. The league office is one of those as they suspended Ezekiel Elliott after hearing the alleged victim testify without allowing cross examination.

  15. The media witch hunt for any story potentially racist or involving sexual assault is getting out of control. Why do I care about story that was not prosecuted 22 years ago? Shame on me for reading this!

  16. Surprised this is not public record, in RI for example there is a easily searchable data base available to anyone.. RI Judiciary.

    While some will blame Patricia for not coming forth with this, need an applicant report an unfounded allegation???

  17. It happened 22 years ago, and it’s been resolved. Let it go, people. Nothing to see here.

  21. Its a sad century we live in when all you need is an accusation to be proven guilty or a reporter who has nothing better to do in his life to bring up something from 22 years ago that was dropped and he wasn’t convicted for.

    What happen to “Innocent until proven guilty”? Did that just die out and a bunch of people (especially people on Twitter) decided they have a degree in judging from the university of BS land

  22. Hopefully that useless rag, The Detroit News, just all lost access to the team and players. Like many other media outlets, it has evolved into just another National Enquierer or like tabloid.

  23. mongo3401 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:34 am
    I seriously doubt Kraft or BB would have kept him aboard if there was the least little doubt he did anything. Cases are usually put forth to a grand jury because the FA is not sure he has enough evidence thus he lets a grand jury decide.
    ——————————————————————————————

    You’re completely delusional

  27. So much for the Detroit News getting any interviews with anybody involved in the organization anymore. All stories will flow through the Detroit Free Press now just to stick it to the Detroit News.

