Lions waive Tion Green

The Lions signed LeGarrette Blount as a free agent this offseason and then they added Kerryon Johnson in the second round of the draft in an effort to upgrade their offensive backfield.

With two new players in the mix at running back, they didn’t have room for one of the players who helped carry the load in 2017. The Lions announced on Thursday that they have waived Tion Green.

Green signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent last year and made his regular season debut in December. He ran 42 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the season.

With Green off the roster, Blount and Johnson join Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner on the depth chart at running back in Detroit.