Maliek Collins needs surgery after breaking his left foot Thursday

Getty Images

Maliek Collins takes one step forward and two steps back. Or something like that.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told some season ticket holders earlier Thursday that Collins injured his foot. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media since has reported that the defensive tackle broke a foot while participating in the team’s offseason conditioning program Thursday.

It will require McClain to undergo surgery on his left foot for the second time in four months to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

McClain’s injury might increase the Cowboys’ interest in free agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain, who visited Thursday but has one more visit to take.

In his rookie season of 2016, Collins broke his right foot during the first week of OTAs. He underwent surgery and missed three months, though he returned in time for the regular season.

He played much of last season with the injury to his left foot, making 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, 25 quarterback pressures and two fumble recoveries. Collins underwent surgery in January.