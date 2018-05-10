Matt Patricia is scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday

Getty Images

Before Wednesday night’s report from the Detroit News about a 1996 indictment of Lions coach Matt Patricia for sexual assault, Patricia was scheduled to speak to reporters on Thursday morning at 11:45 a.m. ET. That press conference obviously takes on greater importance in the aftermath of Wednesday’s revelation.

Patricia is still scheduled to speak, and speak he should. While the case was never tried in a court of law, it potentially will be heading for a verdict in the court of public opinion. Patricia already has issued a clear and unequivocal statement declaring his innocence, and he’d be wise to provide a clear, passionate, extemporaneous explanation to reporters about the situation, since the court of public opinion generally believes that people who have been falsely accused shout from the rooftops that they didn’t do it.

It will be interesting to see whether Patricia takes questions, including whether he testified before the grand jury in 1996. It also will be interesting to see whether the alleged victim will decide at some point to tell her story. If she doesn’t, chances are that the incident will eventually fade away. If she does, that could change the entire landscape of the situation.