Mike Singletary named coach of Memphis AAF team

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 10, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football continues to find coaches with name recognition.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, Hall of Fame middle linebacker Mike Singletary will coach the Memphis team in the developmental league.

Singletary has been out of work since a year as a defensive assistant with the Rams in 2016. He worked parts of three seasons as the head coach of the 49ers, posting an 18-22 record.

He joins Steve Spurrier (Orlando) and Brad Childress (Atlanta) as announced hires by the AAF. Other expected hires include Mike Martz (Southern California), Rick Neuheisel (Phoenix) and Jim Mora (Salt Lake City) are among the names which are expected to emerge soon.

5 responses to “Mike Singletary named coach of Memphis AAF team

  1. I’m kinda sorta maybe excited a little bit.

    Seriously, I probably won’t watch, but I strongly think football needs this. There are so many talented players that fall between the cracks that a minor league can help develop and promote.

  3. The most under-rated coach in football. I witnessed Singletary take over a 2-6 team(charging the Seahawks loss to Nolan) and instantly turn that team around in-season and bring them within one game of the playoffs. With attention to detail fundamentals and challenging the team to their core.

    His Achilles heel was his offensive staff. I think all of those coaches are out of football right now.

  5. I love it….thats how the USFL started…get some coaches who have been in the business & any football knows. NEXT sign a few out of the NFL players that want to still play….surround them with any of the thousands of football players that cant latch onto the NFL. It’s great formula…KEEP IT SIMPLE.

