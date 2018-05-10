Mike Singletary named coach of Memphis AAF team

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football continues to find coaches with name recognition.

Via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, Hall of Fame middle linebacker Mike Singletary will coach the Memphis team in the developmental league.

Singletary has been out of work since a year as a defensive assistant with the Rams in 2016. He worked parts of three seasons as the head coach of the 49ers, posting an 18-22 record.

He joins Steve Spurrier (Orlando) and Brad Childress (Atlanta) as announced hires by the AAF. Other expected hires include Mike Martz (Southern California), Rick Neuheisel (Phoenix) and Jim Mora (Salt Lake City) are among the names which are expected to emerge soon.