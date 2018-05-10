NFL to review Matt Patricia situation

The Lions have issued a statement regarding the news that coach Matt Patricia had been indicted for aggravated sexual assault in 1996. The NFL now has, too.

“We will review the matter with the club to understand the allegations and what the club has learned,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said via email.

The situation doesn’t fall under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy because it happened years before Patricia became employed by an NFL team. But the league can’t simply say, “None of this matters.” Instead, the league has to show more than cursory curiosity, and the league has to use this incident as a way to better advise teams regarding the devices available to become aware of situations like this before an offer of employment is made.

The league also needs to monitor the potential P.R. fallout, grateful that it doesn’t involve a prominent team but also hopeful that it doesn’t morph into a matter of national mainstream news.

42 responses to “NFL to review Matt Patricia situation

  6. How many years does something need to take place before someone joins the league for it to not fall under the personal conduct policy?

    How many years jail time was he looking at?

  8. Don’t think the “Me too” movement has anything to do with this? Think again…It’s getting out of hand.

  10. “grateful that it doesn’t involve a prominent team”
    swallow that Lions fans
    even though your team has some fine moments to be proud of you are not prominent
    in todays NFL, says some weasel

  11. This is nothing more than a dog-and-pony show on the NFL’s part. First of all, he wasn’t even an employee at the time. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the statute of limitations for sexual assault (rape) in Texas is ten years. For practical purposes, the case is closed permanently. The most the NFL can do is tell Patricia to not do it again. Anything else is a total reach that would be laughed out of court.

  12. “The situation doesn’t fall under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy because it happened years before Patricia became employed by an NFL team”

    But when a player has an issue in college, before even declaring for the draft, THAT is covered? Give me a break, be consistent.

  14. The question has to come up if the Pats knew about this as well, how long before that happens?

  16. Two things: First, why is everyone only getting on Detroit’s case about this? Patricia has been the defensive coordinator for the Patriots for the past several years, and no one cared about this. So it’s okay to employ someone with this incident in their past as an assistant coach, but not as a head coach?

    Second, the fact that the NFL feels the need to look into this is just one more instance of the league office caving to the political correctness police. Patricia was indicted, and then the charge was dropped. Why is everyone assuming he’s guilty when no one has any evidence other than a withdrawn indictment? Is every coach in the league going to get the same treatment?

  17. Face of the Franchise?

    Ladies of the NFL, those married to players, those who love the game, must petition to have Patricia removed from ever holding a Head Coach position.

    Just because you are “married with kids” does not mean that you are not a predator, Mr. Patricia. Fall on the sword… it is the respectful thing to do.

  18. Peyton Manning double standard. Why does he not face the same scrutiny? He’s talking about buying a team. He’s super employable.

    Are we not going to compare apples to apples?

  19. Maybe the league (or the media) should look back 20 years and shake Jerry Jones and the rest of the owners’ trees to see what falls out. And while they are at it, give Roger’s a shake as well

  20. Also, for everyone bringing the Patriots into this, he wasn’t their head coach. They would have had no reason to go that deep into his background. Head coach is kind of a whole different ball of wax since he’ll be the face of the franchise along with his QB and star players. Lions just again showing why they are a loser franchise if they didn’t catch this and grill him on it in the interview,not to mention ask him why he didn’t bring it up especially in this moment of the national conversation around sexual assault. I guarantee you that the people on the business side of the franchise who were blindsided by this last night will be looking for any reason to get rid of him if he doesn’t show up going 13-3 right out of the gates, which I’m sorry, from the looks of him, that ain’t happening. Let’s do a for instance. Let’s say they catch this in the interview process and ask him why he didn’t bring it up during his interview. Do you think they hire him all things being equal with him omitting that important fact out of his background. If you think so, you are very naive.

  23. “grateful that it doesn’t involve a prominent team”

    Only worth 1.7 billion…

    Isn’t “prominent” subjective anyway. Any team in the NFC North pays a lot of attention to the Lions.

  26. I’ve never been married, just a looong string of relationships that failed mostly due to my being a bad boyfriend. I’ve given lots of women reasons to hate me, and I’ve made them angry enough to steal my phone and send messages to every girl in it, angry enough to be waken at 3:30 am by a punch to the face, angry enough to steal my spare key and weeks later sneak into my place to cut up my clothes and cover every inch of my walls with some pretty hateful graffiti. I can’t begin to count all the things I’ve owned that met their demise at the hands of an angry lover.

    Yet never, ever, never ever ever, did any one of them make false accusations about me, never did they call the police to make a complaint about me.

    So, no, I don’t think it happens very often that women make false statements to police about being beat up or violated. That is a tremendously stressful ordeal to endure, which is why studies repeatedly find that actual instances of rape/violence/assault are heavily under-reported.

    Which begs the question: why are so many men so quick to assert that these women are often liars? What are you so afraid of? Really, I am asking, because I have never ever worried about being falsely accused. I may be a terrible boyfriend in a lot of ways, but I comport myself as a gentleman in all manners of courtship, copulation and tge inevitable disagreements. When I see a man so quick to dismiss the woman as a liar or gold-digger or opportunist, I immediately think, “this is a man terrified of something from HIS past coming back to haunt him.”
    Now, you can be angry about what I said, you can ignore my point, you can snort and dismiss and deride. OR, you could take my point to heart and be more careful in the future about revealing your fears and insecurities so readily to total strangers, or friends or family or co-workers. That’s how it looks to us all, that you are empathizing not with the victim, but with the perpetrator.

  28. If Roger likes the Lions, no investigation.

    If Roger doesn’t like the Lions, Ted Wells will get a call and Matt will get 6 games.

    Hogwash. If the league were to tell teams they can’t draft or sign a player who has been accused but not convicted then Florio would be first in line to cry foul. One of the main reasons the NFL has had such a hard time with disciplinary matters is BECAUSE they base their decisions on public opinion. Take a stand, make a reasonable policy and base decisions on that policy regardless of public, or more accurately, sponsorship opinions.

  32. myvietnamwasfightingtheclap says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:31 pm
    The #metoo movement which exposes those who commit sexual assault is getting out of control? How so?
    OK, I’ll bite. Because many of the accusers are joining so that they can be a part of a movement. It is the trendy thing to do and if you look at some of the accusations, they are extremely trivial and often are not examples of abuse/assault. Some are valid and should be taken seriously but I find it difficult to feel sorry for someone who never made a police report or took issue with the behavior and now suddenly decides to come forward with an accusation that is difficult to prove or disprove because of the passage of time, often years and even decades. That besmirches a guy’s reputation with little means of defense while the woman enjoys newfound fame and “support”/likes from social media. Some of this garbage is ridiculous.

  34. fwippel says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:32 pm
    Two things: First, why is everyone only getting on Detroit’s case about this? Patricia has been the defensive coordinator for the Patriots for the past several years, and no one cared about this. So it’s okay to employ someone with this incident in their past as an assistant coach, but not as a head coach?
    Second, the fact that the NFL feels the need to look into this is just one more instance of the league office caving to the political correctness police. Patricia was indicted, and then the charge was dropped. Why is everyone assuming he’s guilty when no one has any evidence other than a withdrawn indictment? Is every coach in the league going to get the same treatment?

    My guess is because the press in Boston have higher class than to print 22 year old news that was resolved already and call it “breaking” just to run a guys name through the mud for a spotlight.

  36. Here we go.

    Did you review the Peyton Manning assault of a trainer that actually happened?

    How’s Eli’s fraud “investigation” coming?

    THis is all because Patricia worked for the Pats. Now we have stuff going on in other organizations due to an extended, sustained and apparent RABID jealousy of the Pats, beyond belief.

    Our society is literally crumbling before our eyes.

    Goodell makes up lies, the press does, random people do, and no one who is being paid to do a job in the press, actually does their job and what they went to college for.

  37. factschecker says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    Peyton Manning double standard. Why does he not face the same scrutiny? He’s talking about buying a team. He’s super employable.

    Are we not going to compare apples to apples?

    LOL

    Goodell CAUGHT AGAIN STONE COLD.

    How is Eli Manning’s fraud case coming? WHy wasn’t Manning vetted better after his ruining of that trainer’s career after he assaulted her?

  39. Time for the old white men of this country to step back and let women and POC run this country,

    into the ground.

    It will be fun to watch when everything they thought would happen once white privilege is gone fails to manifest.

  40. darkneptune73 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:19 pm
    I really dislike that Detroit News reporter who clearly had an agenda. This was no accident. It was something that he/she had against Patricia.

    I would sue if I was Patricia. This makes it seem like he got away with a pay off to the girl (he didn’t), and the scumbag writer needs to be held accountable.

  41. I’ve never been indicted by a grand jury. Any of you?…guessing you’ve never watched law and order and saw how prosecutors use “the grand jury” system…

  42. I’ve never been married, just a looong string of relationships that failed mostly due to my being a bad boyfriend. I’ve given lots of women reasons to hate me, and I’ve made them angry enough to steal my phone and send messages to every girl in it, angry enough to be waken at 3:30 am by a punch to the face, angry enough to steal my spare key and weeks later sneak into my place to cut up my clothes and cover every inch of my walls with some pretty hateful graffiti. I can’t begin to count all the things I’ve owned that met their demise at the hands of an angry lover.

    Yet never, ever, never ever ever, did any one of them make false accusations about me, never did they call the police to make a complaint about me.

    Is this Donald? …what are you doing on the PFT chat board?

