Nick Foles has a new namesake in New England

Getty Images

There’s a new goat in New England, and his name is Foles.

But you knew that already.

Via Bethany Ao, of Phillynews.com, the newest reminder of the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots is a baby goat named Foles at Zoo New England.

That was a result of a bet with the Philadelphia Zoo, which would have had to name something Brady if the Eagles had lost (though Ichiro Suzuki has probably never heard of a goat either).

We don’t kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets … so today, we make good on our wager with @phillyzoo & introduce you to Foles, the 2-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat at #FPZoo! The new kid is named after @Eagles quarterback, #NickFoles. Bet refresher: https://t.co/WBnxvRSgUL pic.twitter.com/LC3cfFG6zM — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) May 8, 2018

Actually, the part of the bet that really stinks is the fact that zoo workers had to wear Eagles gear while cleaning the animal enclosures and my God there are so many punch lines in that one.

Honestly, as corny Super Bowl bets go, it beats the ones between mayors for food and beverage products.

Besides, in a few months, Foles will be a baaaaaaackup again and we can all move on.