Panthers sign five draft picks, including Donte Jackson

Getty Images

The Panthers announced Thursday they signed five of their eight draft choices.

Carolina reached agreements with second-round cornerback Donte Jackson, fourth-round tight end Ian Thomas, fourth-round defensive end Marquis Haynes, fifth-round linebacker Jermaine Carter and seventh-round defensive tackle Kendrick Norton.

Jackson, who played at LSU, was selected with the 55th overall choice. In 2017, he posted 51 tackles, 10 pass breakups, one interception and one sack.

Thomas was the first pick on day three of the NFL Draft, taken by Carolina with the 101st overall choice. He played two seasons at Indiana after transferring from Nassau Community College.

Haynes, a Mississippi product, was selected with the 136th overall choice. He ranks as the Rebels’ modern-era career sacks leader with 32.0.

Carter was selected by Carolina with the 161st overall pick. In his final three years at Maryland, Carter started all 37 games and led the Terrapins in tackles in each of the seasons.

Norton, who played at Miami, was the 242nd overall pick. In his three seasons as a Hurricane, Norton compiled 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Carolina’s seven undrafted rookies — quarterback Kyle Allen, running back Reggie Bonnafon, guard Kyle Bosch, linebacker Chris Frey, guard Taylor Hearn, guard Brendan Mahon and defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle — also signed contracts Thursday.