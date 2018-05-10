Pat Shurmur on Eli Manning: I didn’t see the age

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning said this week that he sees talent on the team’s offense, but that talent on paper means nothing if they aren’t “able to do it on the field” once September rolls around.

Some of those that doubt the Giants will be able to bounce all the way back from a 3-13 2017 season point to Manning’s recent play as a reason they don’t believe in the team. The Giants made it very clear throughout the offseason that they are not in that camp and confirmed it in the draft when they went with running back Saquon Barkley second overall.

In an interview with Albert Breer of SI.com, Giants coach Pat Shurmur reiterated his belief in Manning and his belief that better blocking — the Giants added Nate Solder, Patrick Omameh and Will Hernandez up front — and a better running back will quiet concerns that the 37-year-old has lost it.

“No, I didn’t see the age,” Shurmur said. “There’s no substitute for experience and he’s got it. So no, the age doesn’t bother me. … My belief in Eli is in being a pro coach that’s competed against him. And then you wanna touch the paint to see if it’s wet. And my experience with him to this point tells me he still has a chance to play at a very high level.”

Shurmur cited Manning’s passion for the game and his play at the end of a lost 2017 season as reasons for his belief in the quarterback. It’s a bet that will do much to determine how Shurmur’s first year on the job plays out and how often the quarterback questions from this offseason will be repeated in 2019.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Pat Shurmur on Eli Manning: I didn’t see the age

  2. Well, if you do touch wet paint it’s probably just one of the fresh game worn jerseys.

  3. .
    Like the Patriots, the Giants can go after a QB in the upcoming draft where the demand will not be so high. If Barkley is as advertised and the Giants can pick up a young QB in the 2019 lottery, then Gettleman will have turned a bleak situation into an optimistic one.
    .

  4. Shurmur made Case Keenum look like John Unitas. He has a lot to work with in New York and he has the ability to put QBs in a position to be successful. I am sure he can add years to Eli’s career. He got high level play from WR’s other teams passed by. He knows offense. We Vikings fans were sorry to see him go.

  5. Considering that he was down 4 of his top WRs for much of the year, and had to stand behind on offensive line that was completely incompetent, and did not have the benefit of a running game, I thought Eli did ok last year. But unless he makes fantasy football stats, not many people will see it this way.

  6. Other than Browning at Washington, what big time QB are the pats and giants going after? This could be a bad QB draft unless there are some breakout college players this season.

  7. Cue incoming Patriots fans still crying about those two Super Bowls. Guaranteed to comment on another Eli article despite being “over” those two games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!