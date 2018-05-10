Patricia case has plenty of unanswered questions

AP

The sudden disclosure on Wednesday night that Lions coach Matt Patricia was indicted in 1996 for aggravated sexual assault created an assortment of P.R. options for Patricia. He could have said nothing at all, he could have issued a written statement but otherwise said nothing verbally, he could have issued a written statement, supplemented it with verbal comments, and otherwise taken no questions, or he could have issued a written statement, issued verbal comments, and answered all questions, fully and completely.

Patricia opted for a hybrid of the last two options, issuing a written statement, making verbal comments at a Thursday press conference, and then attempting to answer questions by reciting sound bites and buzz words without directly and fully answering the questions.

Which, of course, raises more questions. We know that Patricia was indicted for aggravated sexual assault. We know that the case was dismissed because the alleged victim decided not to testify at trial. We know that the dismissed indictment never came up during any of Patricia’s job interviews, either with NFL teams or elsewhere. We know that the Lions (and presumably the league office) otherwise didn’t know about the issue before the Lions hired Patricia to be the head coach.

We don’t know whether Patricia was interviewed by police and, if so, what he said. We don’t know whether Patricia testified before the grand jury and, if so, what he said.

We don’t know his defense to the claim of aggravated sexual assault, beyond a general and blanket assertion that the accusations are false and that he did nothing wrong. We don’t know whether he claims that consensual sex occurred, or that no sexual activity happened.

Do we have a right to know any of these things, or is it none of our business? That’s a fair question, and reasonable minds may differ as to the answer. On one hand, Patricia has provided a broad denial to a broad claim. In the absence of specific allegations, there’s arguably no reason for Patricia to provide specifics.

On the other hand, by attempting to secure an acquittal in the court of public opinion, Patricia arguably has opened the door to a wide variety of questions regarding what didn’t happen — and what did — on the night in question.

If he’d said nothing at all, or if he’d simply issued a written statement, maybe he could get by without answering questions. By fielding questions without really answering them, Patricia has as a practical matter waved the green flag for the effort among reporters to secure the facts that Patricia has chosen not to provide during Thursday’s effort to “defend my honor and clear my name.”

Right, wrong, or otherwise, the incident that’s now older than Patricia was when it happened (or didn’t) has officially become a story, because Patricia chose to engage it. Which means that reporters will indeed be trying to resolved the unanswered questions — and that someone will surely try to get the alleged victim to tell her story.

Where it all goes from here remains to be seen. But with numerous outlets covering the story, chances are that updates will arrive during future news cycles, with the team and, more importantly, the league office monitoring the situation in order to ensure that the P.R. fallout doesn’t force action that the Lions clearly don’t want to take.