Patricia case has plenty of unanswered questions

Posted by Mike Florio on May 10, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
AP

The sudden disclosure on Wednesday night that Lions coach Matt Patricia was indicted in 1996 for aggravated sexual assault created an assortment of P.R. options for Patricia. He could have said nothing at all, he could have issued a written statement but otherwise said nothing verbally, he could have issued a written statement, supplemented it with verbal comments, and otherwise taken no questions, or he could have issued a written statement, issued verbal comments, and answered all questions, fully and completely.

Patricia opted for a hybrid of the last two options, issuing a written statement, making verbal comments at a Thursday press conference, and then attempting to answer questions by reciting sound bites and buzz words without directly and fully answering the questions.

Which, of course, raises more questions. We know that Patricia was indicted for aggravated sexual assault. We know that the case was dismissed because the alleged victim decided not to testify at trial. We know that the dismissed indictment never came up during any of Patricia’s job interviews, either with NFL teams or elsewhere. We know that the Lions (and presumably the league office) otherwise didn’t know about the issue before the Lions hired Patricia to be the head coach.

We don’t know whether Patricia was interviewed by police and, if so, what he said. We don’t know whether Patricia testified before the grand jury and, if so, what he said.

We don’t know his defense to the claim of aggravated sexual assault, beyond a general and blanket assertion that the accusations are false and that he did nothing wrong. We don’t know whether he claims that consensual sex occurred, or that no sexual activity happened.

Do we have a right to know any of these things, or is it none of our business? That’s a fair question, and reasonable minds may differ as to the answer. On one hand, Patricia has provided a broad denial to a broad claim. In the absence of specific allegations, there’s arguably no reason for Patricia to provide specifics.

On the other hand, by attempting to secure an acquittal in the court of public opinion, Patricia arguably has opened the door to a wide variety of questions regarding what didn’t happen — and what did — on the night in question.

If he’d said nothing at all, or if he’d simply issued a written statement, maybe he could get by without answering questions. By fielding questions without really answering them, Patricia has as a practical matter waved the green flag for the effort among reporters to secure the facts that Patricia has chosen not to provide during Thursday’s effort to “defend my honor and clear my name.”

Right, wrong, or otherwise, the incident that’s now older than Patricia was when it happened (or didn’t) has officially become a story, because Patricia chose to engage it. Which means that reporters will indeed be trying to resolved the unanswered questions — and that someone will surely try to get the alleged victim to tell her story.

Where it all goes from here remains to be seen. But with numerous outlets covering the story, chances are that updates will arrive during future news cycles, with the team and, more importantly, the league office monitoring the situation in order to ensure that the P.R. fallout doesn’t force action that the Lions clearly don’t want to take.

20 responses to “Patricia case has plenty of unanswered questions

  2. McDaniels is a wimp who stood up the Colts at the last minute, Brady is a ball deflator, Bill is a practice video taper, Gronk is a dirty, after-the-play elbow dropper, AHern was a sicario, now this with Patty? But such a classy organization, right Pats bandwagoners?

  6. I support Matt Patricia. Our entire justice system is designed on the presumption of innocence until proven guilty under the full due process of the law (fifth amendment). Also everyone has the right to face their accuser in court (sixth amendment). Since Matt Patricia has not been convicted with full due process, in this American’s mind he is innocent and free to live his life. We as American’s should hold this view higher than any PC witch-hunt which has produced nothing to prove he did anything wrong. As an American citizen I am disturbed by those who would deny him his rights guaranteed by the Constitution. We as a people should desire that only those who are convicted under due process face any punishment and not let any allegation be a sole reason to ruin someone life. All too often in this country especially in this “Me Too” era we let these social media loudmouths scream for justice while completely ignoring that we have setup a system to do just that. If we go down this path it will be only a matter of time until the rest of our rights are whittled away to nothing.

  7. How good are NFL teams at running a background checks? For a position as high profile as this, it’s inexcusable for the in house security team in Detroit to have missed this incident. On one hand, grand juries will indict a ham sandwich if the prosecutor chooses so. On the other hand, it is an indictment for a serious sex crime. The cat is out of the bag now, and it does not appear that the cat is going away any time soon based on the above article. Bottom line, whoever is running the HR department better start sending out their resumes.

  13. This is definitely a ‘get your popcorn ready’ moment. This aint goin away soon.

  15. Sooooo,apparently the spirit of the 6th Amendment has changed from “innocent until proven guilty” to “innocent until accused, no matter the outcome”…I have a feeling the founding fathers would not approve. I feel bad for Patricia & his family and my distaste for American society & media has just been ratcheted up!

  16. While only 3 people will ever know the truth, there is one certainty – if this woman speaks out and reiterates the allegations, this ain’t going away.

  17. “sprindale says: May 10, 2018 at 8:22 pm 1996? Seriously?”

    I mentioned today in another post State of California went after me for a crime (small hash pipe) from 1982. Tried to hoist my nurse’s license. If they want you, they will go back as far as they can to get you.

  19. Other than this being a witch hunt to discredit Patricia, what is the reason for bringing this up now, after all these years. Had Patricia retired, this would not be in the news. Futile attempt by the reposter to resuscitate his dying career.

