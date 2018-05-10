Patriots’ Joe Thuney has foot injury, will need surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2018, 5:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots left guard Joe Thuney is dealing with a foot injury that will require surgery.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that Thuney has been limited in his participation in offseason work because of the foot injury, and is preparing to have surgery.

The plan is for Thuney to miss Organized Team Activities but be ready in time for the start of the regular season.

The Patriots chose Thuney in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft and he has started all 32 regular-season games and all six postseason games for New England since they drafted him.

