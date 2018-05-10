Phil Savage leaving role as Senior Bowl director after six years

Getty Images

The Senior Bowl and Phil Savage are “mutually parting ways” after six years with Savage serving as the event’s director.

“The national exposure and reputation of the Reese’s Senior Bowl has greatly benefited from Phil’s energy, creativity and leadership,” a news release announcing the decision said. “After six years together, it is with regret that we announce today that Phil and the organization will be mutually parting ways as of May 15, 2018. Phil deserves a great deal of credit for being a loyal caretaker of Mobile’s signature football event, and he will be missed by the Reese’s Senior Bowl staff and Mobilians everywhere. We wish Phil the best and success in all of his future opportunities and pursuits.”

Savage took over at the director of the Senior Bowl in May 2012. He had spent over 20 years working in various roles for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles before taking the job leading the top showcase postseason game for graduating NFL draft prospects.

“Cannot express how much I enjoyed the last six years @seniorbowl!” Savage said in a tweet. “I want to thank the many fans, sponsors, players, coaches, scouts, agents, media members, volunteers and the # NFL league office who helped take our game to another level of success! # CompeteAndConnect”

Savage was the general manager of the Browns from 2005-2008. He also spent time as a player personnel executive with the Ravens and Eagles.