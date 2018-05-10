Police make investigation into David Irving inactive

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

The odd series of events that resulted in a domestic violence investigation of Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving will not result in charges.

Last month Irving’s own Twitter account posted allegations that Irving had abused his girlfriend. It was then reported that his girlfriend had gained access to his phone to post the allegations, and that she had made similar allegations to police.

But then she retracted those allegations, saying she was upset about a fight with Irving but that she had lied when she claimed their fight was physical.

Today Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the police in Frisco, Texas, have made their investigation into the matter inactive, with no charges filed against Irving.

The NFL will likely conduct a separate investigation, regardless of the decision by the police to close the case.

21 responses to “Police make investigation into David Irving inactive

  1. if would very anti woman of the NFL to not believe said woman that she made this whole thing up.

  2. I am looking forward to the follow up article outlining the phone hacking and false police report charges that this woman will be tagged with

  3. Nothing further than an ex girlfriend with an axe to grind. Hacked his social media accounts and let loose some ridiculous, uncorroborated accusations. Just be wise in who you choose to provide privileged access to your secure information, especially as a celebrity or sports figure.

  7. Awesome. If a fan ever meets a NFL player in the street and isn’t satisfied in any way with their encounter, then all they have to do is make something negative up about the player, assume he has his dogs’ name as his password, and then post said negative comment on his Twitter.

    Let’s hope any NFL player that that fan meets is willing to pose for at least 30 selfies and sign whatever team apparel they may be wearing at the time otherwise they may not be satisfied with their experience and a NFL investigation is assured.

    Absolute craziness.

  9. Frisco, Texas…Tuscaloosa,Alabama… Tallahassee,Florida… Three major college towns, although a pro team resides in one. These cops are paid to look the other way.

  13. OK NFL you started this mess of doing your OWN investigations (horribly, I might add), NOW you’ll need to open a whole department dedicated to investigations AND you set “prior practices precedents” with the botched Elliot case…if you had been smart you would have let the Judicial System play out AND then take action…Lol

  15. charger383 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:29 pm
    and in about 22 years somebody will bring this up and make a big deal out of it

    I feel sorry for you. If you don’t see the difference between a woman recanting her story (that was incidentally told on the alleged perp’s social media, because that’s what most people guilty of a crime do, announce it on Twitter) and a sexual assault victim who chooses not to suffer through trial then you do no understand, or belong in civilized society. You must be a Pats fan.

  16. Elliott sucker punches a DJ, breaks his nose, takes off and nobody saw anything. Another cowboy kills his team mate while drunken driving and does what .? A year ??Dez runs amok for like two years with no consequences and another one brandishes an automatic weapon over a fight for a parking space with zero repurcussions. Yes he’s technically innocent but even if she was telling the truth nothing would havenhappened

  17. alphadux2u says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    Maybe men falsely accused of sexual assault should start their own #MeToo movement.

    —————————————-
    Wouldnt that be #MeTooAlso?

  18. Well next year we’ll know what his punishment is once the NFL completes its 13 month investigation.

    Wait I forgot, only high-profile players like Ezekiel Elliott get that treatment. Never mind.

  20. The biggest shame of all of this is that women who are abused are viewed more skeptically and therefore afraid to come forward.

  21. 700levelvet says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    “Frisco, Texas…Tuscaloosa,Alabama… Tallahassee,Florida… Three major college towns…”

    ______________________________________________________________

    I would LOVE to know what major college exists in Frisco, or… minor college for that matter. Maybe that one branch of the Collin County Community College pulls more sway that I thought!

