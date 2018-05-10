Police make investigation into David Irving inactive

Getty Images

The odd series of events that resulted in a domestic violence investigation of Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving will not result in charges.

Last month Irving’s own Twitter account posted allegations that Irving had abused his girlfriend. It was then reported that his girlfriend had gained access to his phone to post the allegations, and that she had made similar allegations to police.

But then she retracted those allegations, saying she was upset about a fight with Irving but that she had lied when she claimed their fight was physical.

Today Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the police in Frisco, Texas, have made their investigation into the matter inactive, with no charges filed against Irving.

The NFL will likely conduct a separate investigation, regardless of the decision by the police to close the case.