Raiders release quarterback Josh Johnson

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden needed less than two months to see what he needed to see from Josh Johnson.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Raiders have released the journeyman quarterback, who was signed in March.

Johnson was chosen by Gruden in the fifth round of the 2008, Gruden’s last season in Tampa Bay.

Johnson hasn’t actually played in a game since 2014.

In between his time with Gruden with the Bucs and Raiders, he spent time with the (deep breath) 49ers, Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL, Browns, Bengals, 49ers again, Bengals again, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, and Texans.