Report: Nashville “leading contender” to host 2019 NFL Draft

Getty Images

When Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk addressed a crowd of about 20,000 that turned out for the team’s uniform unveiling in April, she said that the turnout was a sign Nashville “needs to host” the NFL Draft.

It looks like she’s got a good chance of getting what she wants. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nashville is the “leading contender” to host next year’s draft.

The decision will be made at league meetings in Atlanta later this month.

The league announced in February that Nashville was one of five finalists to host the draft in either 2019 or 2020. Denver, Las Vegas, Cleveland/Canton and Kansas City are the others in the mix to host one of the next two drafts.