Saints agree to terms with Marcus Davenport

Getty Images

The Saints have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with University of Texas-San Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

New Orleans drafted Davenport 14th overall, giving up the 27th and 147th picks along with next year’s first-rounder in a trade with Green Bay to move up.

He becomes the second Saints’ draft pick to sign, following fifth-rounder Natrell Jamerson.

Davenport, 21, made 185 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks in his four-year career at UTSA.