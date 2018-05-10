Saints don’t expect to see Mark Ingram until mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram is eligible to participate in the team’s offseason program despite his suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy, but Ingram hasn’t been around the team this offseason.

Coach Sean Payton confirmed that Ingram has not been at the team’s facility and that they don’t expect to see him until their mandatory minicamp takes place next month. A report this week indicated Ingram, who recently changed agents, is looking for a new contract.

“He and I spoke, so it wasn’t a surprise to us that he’s not here,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “I don’t agree with it. But it is optional, and that’s his choice.”

Payton also confirmed that the team does not plan to bring in a running back to provide assistance for Alvin Kamara during Ingram’s absence. Sixth-round pick Boston Scott joins Jonathan Williams and Trey Edmunds as in-house options for that role.