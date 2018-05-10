Saints sign Ole Miss offensive lineman Daronte Bouldin

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints signed former University of Mississippi offensive lineman Daronte Bouldin on Wednesday.

Bouldin went undrafted earlier this month after a broken foot ended his senior season with the Rebels after eight games. He started three games last season for Mississippi at right guard. He appeared in 11 games with four starts as a junior.

According to Amos Morale III of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Bouldin did 35 reps on the bench press at his pro day in March.

The Saints had available spots on their roster and did not need to waive a player to clear space for Bouldin’s addition.