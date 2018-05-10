Saints sign six of seven draft picks

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints were able to get nearly all of their draft picks under contact on Thursday.

The team announced they had signed six of their seven picks to their rookie contracts. First-round pick Marcus Davenport is the only one that will receive a four-year contract with a fifth-year option. The remaining selections all signed four-year deals.

In addition to Davenport, tackle Rick Leonard, free safety Natrell Jamerson, cornerback Kamrin Moore, running back Boston Scott and center Will Clapp all signed their deals.

Third-round wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is the only draft pick yet unsigned.