Steelers bring back Kelvin Fisher as scout

Getty Images

The Steelers brought Kelvin Fisher back into the organization Thursday, reuniting with the scout after five years.

Fisher spent 13 seasons in Pittsburgh’s football operations department, leaving for Buffalo in 2013.

He joined the Bills as director of college scouting, hired by General Manager Doug Whaley, who previously served as pro personnel director of the Steelers. Buffalo named Fisher player personnel advisor in 2016.

But Whaley and Fisher were among the front-office executives fired by the Bills the day after the 2017 draft.