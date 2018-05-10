Steelers sign two more draft picks

Getty Images

The Steelers started the process of signing draft picks on Wednesday when they agreed to a deal with running back Jaylen Samuels and it continued on Thursday.

Pittsburgh announced that two more draft picks have signed with the team. Fifth-round safety Marcus Allen and seventh-round defensive tackle Joshua Frazier both have four-year deals and the Steelers have four more picks to sign.

Allen shares a name with a Hall of Fame running back and is the godson of another — Curtis Martin — but will be trying to make his mark on defense with the Steelers. Allen had 320 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception in 49 games over four years at Penn State.

Frazier used his big body — 6’3″ and 321 pounds — as a reserve on Alabama’s defensive line and will be trying for a similar role with the Steelers.