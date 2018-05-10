Texans sign entire draft class

Getty Images

The Texans have signed their entire draft class, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston got third-round safety Justin Reid, third-round offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, third-round tight end Jordan Akins, fourth-round receiver Keke Coutee, sixth-round defensive end Duke Ejiofor, sixth-round tight end Jordan Thomas, sixth-round linebacker Peter Kalambayi and seventh-round cornerback Jermaine Kelly under contract.

The Texans didn’t have a first-round pick, trading it to move up and take Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft. They lost their second-round pick in the trade that send Brock Osweiler to Cleveland last year.

Houston took Reid with the 68th pick, Rankin at No. 80 and Akins with the 89th choice.