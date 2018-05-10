Texans sign Justin Reid

Getty Images

Safety Justin Reid was the first player selected by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft and he’s also the first member of the draft class to agree to a contract.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Reid has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team. The Texans made Reid the 68th overall pick of the draft after sitting out the first two rounds of the draft as a result of a pair of trades they made in 2017.

Reid followed in his older brother Eric’s footsteps by playing safety, but played his college ball at Stanford after Eric went to LSU. He was a second team All-American in 2017 after posting 99 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions.

He’ll join Tyrann Mathieu and Andre Hal at safety in Houston and Mathieu’s experience playing in the slot should make it possible for all three to get on the field at the same time.

The Texans took seven other players over the final five rounds of the draft and this weekend’s rookie minicamp offers ample opportunity to get them under contract.