Thursday morning one-liners

Taking a look at the biggest moves Bills G.M. Brandon Beane has made in his one year in office (there have been plenty).

A look at what might have happened if the Dolphins took their owner’s advice and traded down.

Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe had some thoughts about Tom Brady‘s fashion choices.

Jets coach Todd Bowles now has a QB in Sam Darnold who will define him, one way or another.

Taking a look at the Ravens’ post-draft depth chart on defense.

Surveying some potential Bengals fits in what’s left of the free agent market.

A number of Browns players participated in a meeting with teens and cops to help discuss racial issues.

Former Steelers TE Heath Miller talks life after football.

The Texans are about to ramp up their work.

Some Colts wideouts think they’re ready to go “boom” (but in a different way than what happened last year).

The Jaguars seem “angry” about last season, at least to one of their new teammates.

Titans LB Will Compton is eager for competition.

Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman faces a make-or-break season.

The Chiefs returned to some Eagles roots for a personnel hire.

Former Chargers TE Antonio Gates helped change the position.

Former Raiders assistant Joe Scannella died at 89.

A look at the kind of money Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could soon be making.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. is playing along for now, but how long will that last without a contract?

The Eagles unveiled their Super Bowl commemorative wines (they certainly had plenty of time to age).

Washington WR Trey Quinn could end up with a significant role for being Mr. Irrelevant.

Former Bears RB Thomas Jones has some advice for rookies.

Taking a look at the Lions’ class of undrafted rookies.

Packers QB Tim Boyle gives them a chance to replace departed project Taysom Hill.

How the Vikings’ draft haul coincided with expectations.

Former Falcons and Packers OL Dan Grimm died at 77.

Panthers COO Tina Becker sent an email to team employees discussing the steps they’re taking to create a safe workplace.

Saints DE Alex Okafor is on track to be healthy for camp.

The Buccaneers are giving a tryout to a former LSU basketball player.

Cardinals QB Sam Bradford still tops the list of questions there.

The Rams feel good about their depth at LB.

The 49ers were looking for versatility in their secondary additions.

The Seahawks aren’t as popular in Las Vegas as they used to be.