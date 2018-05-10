Titans agree to terms with Luke Falk, Dane Cruikshank

Getty Images

The Titans have agreed to terms with safety Dane Cruikshank and quarterback Luke Falk, the team announced Thursday.

Tennessee drafted Cruikshank at pick No. 152 in the fifth round.

He played in 25 games at Arizona in 2016 and 2017 after transferring from the JUCO ranks. Cruikshank finished his two-year career with 108 tackles and five interceptions, including picks of USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen last season.

The Titans made Falk the 199th overall pick — the same spot the Patriots took Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft — in the sixth round.

Falk was a three-time All-Pac 12 selection at Washington State, where he appeared in 43 games with 40 starts. He threw for 14,486 yards in his career, including 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2017 with only 13 interceptions.

First-round pick Rashaan Evans and second-round pick Harold Landry, the other two members of the team’s four-player draft class, have yet to sign.