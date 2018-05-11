49ers sign fifth-rounder D.J. Reed

Getty Images

The 49ers signed cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. to a four-year deal Friday.

San Francisco made Reed a fifth-round pick, No. 142 overall. He became the fifth 49ers’ pick to sign, joining third-rounder Tarvarius Moore, fourth-rounder Kentavius Street and seventh-rounders Jullian Taylor and Richie James.

Reed played 24 games with 23 starts in two seasons at Kansas State. He made 122 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 32 passes defensed.

He also recorded 26 kickoff returns for 837 yards (32.2 average) and one touchdown as well as 17 punt returns for 253 yards (14.9 average) and one touchdown.