Adrian Peterson’s best move is patience

Running back Adrian Peterson is ready to play. No one, however, is ready to hire him.

Eventually, someone will be. Which means that Adrian’s best strategy at this point will be to wait.

Inevitably, a starting running back will be injured. Inevitably, someone will have a need for a guy who can suit up and play. Inevitably, Peterson will get a call.

That’s his best approach, especially after his experience last year in New Orleans. Peterson still wants to be the guy (he still regards himself as the best running back in the league, proving yet again the fine line between confidence and delusion in the mind of a pro athlete), and every team has a starting running back on the roster. So Peterson won’t have a chance to play until the need arises. And the need won’t arise until an injury happens.

But an injury will happen. It’s likely that multiple injuries will happen. If Peterson waits long enough, he could find a job with a contender late enough in the season to have a chance to do something he has never done: Play in a Super Bowl.