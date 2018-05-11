Adrian Peterson’s best move is patience

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
Running back Adrian Peterson is ready to play. No one, however, is ready to hire him.

Eventually, someone will be. Which means that Adrian’s best strategy at this point will be to wait.

Inevitably, a starting running back will be injured. Inevitably, someone will have a need for a guy who can suit up and play. Inevitably, Peterson will get a call.

That’s his best approach, especially after his experience last year in New Orleans. Peterson still wants to be the guy (he still regards himself as the best running back in the league, proving yet again the fine line between confidence and delusion in the mind of a pro athlete), and every team has a starting running back on the roster. So Peterson won’t have a chance to play until the need arises. And the need won’t arise until an injury happens.

But an injury will happen. It’s likely that multiple injuries will happen. If Peterson waits long enough, he could find a job with a contender late enough in the season to have a chance to do something he has never done: Play in a Super Bowl.

22 responses to “Adrian Peterson’s best move is patience

  3. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:34 am
    The Packers need help in that position. And basically every position except quarterback.

    Well… They could use a better back up QB, so they do need help there too.

  5. Inevitably, a starting running back will be injured. Inevitably, someone will have a need for a guy who can suit up and play. Inevitably, Peterson will get a call.
    I agree with the first two statements but I’m not sure about the third.

  7. Uh he’s done!!

    New Orleans had a great running game last year, except with this clown on the field.

    He sucked, period! And he should be in jail for what he did to his kid!

    Adios loser

  8. I’m not sure he will get a call, just because teams don’t want to go through the drama for a guy who is not starting caliber and will just be a temporary fill-in or backup. There are plenty of guys under 30 with recent NFL experience who will be sitting on the couch for the next 3-4 months who could suit up and give you 3 yards per carry as a fill in.

  9. He had some big games behind a bad Cardinals line. Should get a call. Not sure he will.

  15. Patience and Beaterson have never been on the best terms. Just ask that little boy he took the switch to for playing too much Sega Genesis.

    It’s no secret AB has to count to 10 just to tie his own shoes…probably all that glue he ate as a kid. But he’ll got a shot when somebody gets desperate. And then he’ll get all IMPATIENT again and death stare you from behind when he gets 3 carries a game.

  17. You clowns saying he’s done make me laugh. Just say you don’t like the guy because of what he did. A healthy in shape veteran back is never done. As a member of the over 30 club we prefer to wait until camp starts and wait for the young guys to get hurt. Then see if the phone rings. If it doesn’t ring you wait or decide to retire. Players understand that it’s a business, we don’t need to start and we don’t need to play. We just need to continue making money. 10 yr veterans have paid their dues and for the love of the game just doesn’t sound the same at yr 10. When will you fans get it??? The players career is a BUSINESS not a game.

  19. The Packers need help in that position. And basically every position except quarterback.
    Yet we are still the favorite to win the north, second favorite to represent the NFC in the SB, and voted most improved team in the north. How’s that happen?

  20. The problem is that he really believes he is still #1. You can call that confidence with some guys, but with AP its arrogance. Always has been.

    After his year suspension for child abuse, he had the guts to mad at the Vikings. It was his fault, and they had to overpay for a rb who didnt even play for them. The ego and sense of entitlement are through the roof.

    Exhibit B: the death stare he gave Sean Payton last year. He sucked and should’ve been benched that game. But he couldnt see that because he’s the MVP.

