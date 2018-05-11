Bengals sign four picks, 10 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Bengals got four of their 11 draft picks under contract on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed two of their three fifth-round picks. Cornerback Davonte Harris had four interceptions over 49 games at Illinois State while defensive tackle Andrew Brown left Virginia with 26.5 tackles for loss in 41 appearances.

Cincinnati also signed two of their three seventh-rounders. Quarterback Logan Woodside is Toledo’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns and joins a depth chart that also features Jeff Driskel and Matt Barkley behind Andy Dalton. Rod Taylor started 23 games at tackle and guard at Ole Miss and the Bengals list him as a guard as he enters the NFL.

The Bengals’ transaction list on Friday also includes the signing of 10 undrafted free agents. The group includes another college quarterback in Quinton Flowers of South Florida, although he is moving to running back as he tries for a spot in the pros. UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd, East Carolina defensive end Gaelin Elmore, Colorado Mesa tackle Austin Fleer, UCF tight end Jordan Franks, Hawaii safety Trayvon Henderson, Connecticut linebacker Junior Joseph, Old Dominion running back Ray Lawry, Arkansas State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, and Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley.