Bills add a dozen undrafted rookies to roster

The Bills officially signed 12 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The group includes a pair of wide receivers, including one who played for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll when he held the same job at the University of Alabama last season. Robert Foster caught 14 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown with the Crimson Tide last season.

Buffalo also signed Cam Phillips after he caught 147 passes during his final two seasons at Virginia Tech. They join a receiving corps short on sure things beyond Kelvin Benjamin and 2017 second-round pick Zay Jones.

The Bills signed another Alabama product in cornerback Levi Wallace. The other nine undrafted additions are Texas A&M running back Keith Ford, Arizona guard Gerhard de Beer, Baylor tackle Mo Porter, Iowa tackle Ike Boettger, TCU defensive end Mat Boesen, South Florida defensive end Mike Love, LSU linebacker Corey Thompson, Clemson cornerback Ryan Carter, and Penn State kicker Tyler Davis.