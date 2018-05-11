Bret Bielema has a role on Patriots’ staff

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
Bret Bielema was fired as the head coach at Arkansas in November and hasn’t officially taken a job anywhere since then, but unofficially he’s been working with the Patriots, and it appears he is heading toward a permanent role on the staff.

Bielema was working with the Patriots in the run-up to the NFL draft, and Field Yates of ESPN reports that Bielema has continued to work with the team and will be involved in coaching this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The often-secretive Patriots have not announced anything about Bielema joining the coaching staff, so it’s unclear what role he is filling.

Bielema was head coach at Arkansas for five years and at Wisconsin for seven years. Prior to that he was defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, co-defensive coordinator at Kansas State and linebackers coach at Iowa. He is likely to have some role on the defensive side of the ball, where the Patriots have not announced a replacement for the departed defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Brian Flores is expected to call the defensive plays for the Patriots.

37 responses to “Bret Bielema has a role on Patriots’ staff

  3. Can’t believe Arkansas ever let him go. Left a great Wisconsin program to go to the sec so he could pay more for assistant coaches and create a legacy. Was also supposed to be easier to recruit. I am so surprised any college program with a vacancy didn’t call him. Went from one of the most promising young coaches in football,to, were not sure but he might be working with the Patriots.

  7. Bret (Benedict Arnold) Bielema.
    Takes his team to the Big 10 championship and wins. After the game he tells his players the rumors are false, he’s not leaving. 2 days later he leaves for Ark. And never talked to his players again. P.O.S.

  8. Wah wah wah, Patriots don’t talk to the salty media, wah wah wah, secretive, wah wah wah…

  9. Bielema is a good coach. He’s sort of easy to dislike because he looks like the dictionary definition of “goon”, but a good coach.

  10. “Have you ever been arrested for anything…anything at all?”

    Under MA law you can’t ask if you’ve been arrested, only if you’ve been convicted of a felony.

  11. “Cheaters take anyone”

    That’s right, Indy will take anyone and it still won’t make a difference. They’ll still be at the bottom of the AFCS this coming season.

  13. Meh he really set arkansas back worst coach theyve had in a while. i admired him trying to play bully ball with one of the weaker talent bases in the league. but who are you kidding you think ur gonna bully Lsu or bama? Arkansas best role is as a tricky big 12 style team

  14. stellarperformance says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:46 am
    This guy is the biggest blowhard in coaching.

    ————————-

    Nope. Johnny Whinebaugh has that title and it’s not close since Rex Ryan retired.

  15. stevedenetz says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:53 am
    Can’t believe Arkansas ever let him go. Left a great Wisconsin program to go to the sec so he could pay more for assistant coaches and create a legacy. Was also supposed to be easier to recruit. I am so surprised any college program with a vacancy didn’t call him. Went from one of the most promising young coaches in football,to, were not sure but he might be working with the Patriots.

    Yeah. Seems a little odd. The Pats certainly have liked the defensive draft picks in Flowers and Wise, both impressed with their first seasons of play.

    Flowers has been very good and I look for Wise to go up a tick after taking on so many snaps due to a rash of injuries last year on the defensive front.

    It will only serve him well as he progresses in the system. With less snaps this year, he’ll be even better, especially with the addition of Danny Shelton down the middle, replacing Alan Branch.

  17. I have zero respect for a coach who brings in a fifth year senior to take ove the qb and basically screws the guys who worked hard and were inline for that job. Its a screw your buddy deal. Then he bails onhis team for mo mooney. Its a screw them all deal. What a pos

  21. I bought Bielema a drink at a bar in Wisconsin years ago after his first year with the Badgers; he never once said thanks. Just tried to show appreciation to the guy as a fan – nothing. He was a tool then, and he’s a tool now.

  22. “Can’t believe Arkansas ever let him go”.

    Pretty easy to believe, his Arkansas teams were horrible. His television show was the only good thing he accomplished there.

  23. Bielema was never one of the most promising young coaches in football. His success was due entirely to the work of Barry Alvarez. In fact, Bielema was the obstacle to UW competing for the NC in the season Wilson started at QB. His in-game management was an abject embarrassment. His behavior outside of football in Madison was objectionable at best.

  24. Under MA law you can’t ask if you’ve been arrested, only if you’ve been convicted of a felony.

    You can ask it… the person being asked doesn’t have to answer, by law.

  25. myvietnamwasfightingtheclap says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:44 am
    Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel. Bielema is a lowlife.
    Then he signed with the right team*

  26. Good. Hopefully he takes the Patriots into a downward spiral just like he’s done every else he’s coached.

  28. tylawspick6 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Nope. Johnny Whinebaugh has that title and it’s not close since Rex Ryan retired.
    Retired? Is that what you’re calling getting fired and having no other takers?

  30. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    electricboogalo says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Good for you, Bert.
    Who is Bert and what are you congratulating him on?
    They needed somebody to work with Ernie ( Adams) Who better than Bert???

  31. Certain coaches are stand-up guys, others are snakes in the grass. A stand-up coach wouldn’t lie when asked if he was taking another job (and history shows, the question was asked 48 hours in advance of his resignation) A stand-up coach wouldn’t put down the program he just left to justify his reasons for quitting. It’s ironic that Bielema thought Arkansas was superior to Wisconsin since the Badgers finished in the top 5 last year and Bielema finished last year in the unemployment line.

    So it is surprising that a dishonest snake in the grass would find his next job with the Patriots? For all I know, the Patriots probably looked upon his moral bankruptcy as a mandatory prerequisite.

  34. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:06 pm
    electricboogalo says:
    May 11, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Good for you, Bert.
    _________________________________

    Who is Bert and what are you congratulating him on?
    Zoom!
    Right over your head.

  37. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:11 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Nope. Johnny Whinebaugh has that title and it’s not close since Rex Ryan retired.
    Retired? Is that what you’re calling getting fired and having no other takers?

    I was trying to be nice to ol Rexie-poo.

