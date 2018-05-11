Cardinals sign three draft picks, including fourth-rounder

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced the signings of three more draft picks to four-year deals.

Fourth-round running back Chase Edmonds, sixth-round cornerback Chris Campbell and seventh-round offensive lineman Korey Cunningham now are under contract.

Edmonds was a three-time All-American at Fordham. He started all 44 games he played, setting school and Patriot League records with 5,862 rushing yards (fifth in FCS history), 74 career touchdowns, 67 career rushing touchdowns and 7,374 all-purpose yards.

Campbell started all 13 games as a senior at Penn State. He set a career-high with 45 tackles, his first career sack, one interception, two tackles for loss, his first two career forced fumbles and a team-leading 12 passes defensed in 2017.

Cunningham finished his collegiate career at Cincinnati by starting 24 consecutive games at tackle.