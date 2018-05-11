Chargers sign five draft picks

Getty Images

The Chargers signed five of their draft picks Friday, as they open their rookie minicamp.

The team announced that linebackers Uchenna Nwuso (second round) and Kyzir White (fourth), offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry (fifth), wide receiver Dylan Cantrell (sixth), and running Justin Jackson (seventh) had signed their four-year deals.

That leaves first-round defensive back Derwin James and third-round defensive tackle Justin Jones as their only unsigned picks.

James and Jones are still expected to participate in minicamp.