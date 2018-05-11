Colts claim Rakeem Nunez-Roches off waivers, cut Josh Perry

Getty Images

The Colts claimed defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches off waivers from Kansas City. They waived outside linebacker Josh Perry in a corresponding move.

Nunez-Roches played in 34 career games with 16 starts in three seasons with the Chiefs. He made 51 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He has also appeared in one postseason contest and has tallied one tackle.

The Chiefs selected Nunez-Roches in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Southern Miss.

Perry signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 1, 2018. He has played in 17 career games with one start, making 17 tackles and nine special teams stops in his time with Indianapolis (2017) and the Chargers (2016).

Perry spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad in 2017 and played in two games.